PITTSBURGH - You can lose the jacket the next couple days with warmer temperatures in the forecast.
Showers started moving in Thursday afternoon and will continue on and off through Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible during the day Friday.
While no severe weather is expected at this time, any thunderstorm can bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Temperatures will drop off this weekend, with showers Saturday. Most of Easter Sunday will be dry.
