PITTSBURGH - Isolated morning showers will become more widespread this afternoon. A thunderstorm or two is possible, but most areas will see on and off showers this afternoon into this evening as a cold front crosses the area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence and Beaver counties until 5 p.m.
SVR T-storm Warning for NW Beaver and SW Lawrence Co. 60 mph winds are possible with a storm coming in from Ohio. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/Ooi7mfvwST— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) July 31, 2019
While widespread flooding is not expected, any areas that saw high water issues Tuesday night will have to be on alert for any rounds of heavy rain during the day Wednesday.
