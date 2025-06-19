Showers, thunderstorms will fire up Thursday afternoon again

PITTSBURGH — One last day of showers and thunderstorms across the area before a much-needed break.

The morning will be mostly dry, but by Thursday afternoon, numerous showers and thunderstorms will fire up across the area. Storms will be faster-moving than the last few days. So, the flood risk will be lower. However, repeated rounds of heavy rain could still bring some localized high-water issues. Some of the stronger storms could create wind gusts in excess of 55 mph.

We will start to dry out tonight, and rain will be mostly out of the forecast into the middle of next week.

A heat wave is likely as we start out next week, with heat indices possibly as high as 100 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the hottest air of the season.

