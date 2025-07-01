Showers, thunderstorms will pop up periodically throughout the day Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Be ready for fast changes today, as showers and thunderstorms will fire up periodically throughout the day.

There will be many dry hours, but storms will be possible at any time during the day. Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Again, watch for localized flooding and 50 mph winds in the strongest storms.

The cold front finally crosses Tuesday afternoon and will bring the rain to an end this evening.

Finally ,a fairly quiet stretch of weather will set up for the latter half of the week. A weak disturbance may bring a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but high pressure should deliver a dry and warm holiday with rain-free conditions expected into most of the weekend.

Temperatures may again reach 90 degrees by Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group