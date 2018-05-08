  • Showers to break out in parts of area Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    A few showers will pop up during the afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday.

    Most of the area will be rain-free, but a few showers will pop up in the heat of the day.

    The best chance of showers is in the Laurel Highlands. However, a shower can't be completely ruled out in the rest of the area.

    High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

    Temperatures will approach 80 degrees Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

    Showers and storms are likely Thursday. Some of the storms Thursday could be strong.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we will continue to update the chances for severe weather Thursday.

