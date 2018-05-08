A few showers will pop up during the afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Most of the area will be rain-free, but a few showers will pop up in the heat of the day.
The best chance of showers is in the Laurel Highlands. However, a shower can't be completely ruled out in the rest of the area.
High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.
Temperatures will approach 80 degrees Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.
Showers and storms are likely Thursday. Some of the storms Thursday could be strong.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we will continue to update the chances for severe weather Thursday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Worker pinned between cars at White Oak car wash
- Drug bust turns into barricade situation; man, woman facing charges
- Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI, won't be put on leave
- VIDEO: Indian Man Mauled By Bear He Tried Taking With Selfie With
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}