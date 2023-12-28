Showers will stop after Thursday morning

PITTSBURGH — The steady rain from yesterday is long-gone but a few showers could pop up this morning. Most of the day will be dry with maybe a little sun breaking out for some this afternoon. Highs will again be near 50 but this is the last of the mild air for the week.

Gradually colder air returns tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 30s. The same upper level low that brought us rain and clouds this week will still be close enough for a few sprinkles or flurries to develop Friday. A few snow showers could linger into early Saturday with a light accumulation possible over the ridges.

The weather looks tranquil as we usher in the new year with temperatures in the 30s New Years Eve and close to normal early next week.

