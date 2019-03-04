PITTSBURGH - The calendar says March, but it will feel more like mid-January Monday.
Temperatures will start the day in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits for much of the area.
Snow flurries will linger through the morning, but many neighborhood roads will still have to be cleared of Sunday's snow.
Temperatures will stay frigid through the day Monday, with highs only in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will range from 8 to 13 degrees through the day.
Temperatures will fall to near 10 degrees Monday night, sending wind chills down to near zero by early Tuesday morning.
A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Unseasonably cold air will be with us through most of the week, with high temperatures not making it back above freezing until Friday.
