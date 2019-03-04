  • Single-digit wind chills Monday morning; icy roads possible

    PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area through 1 a.m. Monday.

    Steady snow will wind down around midnight, but falling temperatures could lead to icy roads early Monday. Cold air behind the storm will drop lows into the teens, and melting snow could refreeze.

    Watch bridges and overpasses as they tend to freeze up first, and don't forget about that first step as you head out the door-your sidewalk could be icy too.

    Wind chills in the single digits will be the weather story of the day Monday. Winds will pick up through the morning, with gusts as high as 20 mph making it feel more like the single digits. Kids will need the extra layers at the bus stop tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon. 

    This blast of arctic air will settle in for most of the week, with highs in the 20s and lows dipping into the single digits. 

