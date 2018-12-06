PITTSBURGH - Temperatures have fallen into the mid-20s Thursday morning and could lead to a few slick spots, especially on untreated roads.
Thursday will bring another round of snow in the afternoon and evening.
Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulation, although isolated higher totals of up to two inches are possible north of the Pittsburgh area.
Additional areas that could see higher amounts will be the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties and the mountains of West Virginia and Maryland.
The snow is really coming down out here in highland park I’m here at the #Pittsburghzoo for penguins on parade steady snow fall #WPXI #wpxiweather #wpxitraffic pic.twitter.com/XW80juiOta— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) December 5, 2018
Thursday will also be breezy with highs in the mid-30s.
Expect wind chills in the teens in the morning and 20's in the afternoon.
