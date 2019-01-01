PITTSBURGH - You'll need that new winter coat as seasonal temperatures settle back in for the start of new year.
A couple of weak systems will zip through Tuesday night and again Wednesday night, stirring up a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a stronger system that moves our way later this week, bringing a better shot of wet weather to the area into the weekend.
The first weekend of 2019 will start wet but end with some sunshine and milder temperatures.
