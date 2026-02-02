Slight warm up this week, snow showers likely as the week continues

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will warm up a bit this week but still be several degrees below normal.

Monday will see clouds increase during the day with a few flurries possible during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will jump into the 20s in much of the area.

A weak, little system will bring some snow showers Tuesday. Most of the snow showers will be south of Pittsburgh where a coating of snow will be possible during the day.

A bigger, slightly stronger system will be likely by Friday with some fresh accumulation during the day. Behind this system will be another blast of arctic air for the weekend.

