Smoke will exit Pittsburgh area throughout afternoon

PITTSBURGH — We have a beautiful start to the weekend in store! Still some smoky haze in the sky this morning with air quality teetering on the edge of unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those who are more sensitive to pollutants should take it easy today, but improvements are expected throughout the afternoon as smoke exits to the east. Highs will be nice and seasonable in the low 80s.

Our current 20-day streak of dry weather will finally end tomorrow as the next area of low pressure slides in. Showers are expected by late afternoon and evening, with a round of heavier rain possible around midnight tomorrow night. Even behind this system, we look unsettled at times next week with more showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. It won’t eliminate our deficit completely, but it’s a step in the right direction. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the weekend as we track the approach of rain.

