Heavier bands of snow move through, quickly covering the roads for morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Watch area roads heading out the door Monday as quick shots of heavier snowshowers overnight have left many untreated roads covered and slick.

Snow showers will wind down by early afternoon, but watch for quickly changing weather conditions with some of the heavier bands of snow.

Dangerous travel continues due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions in the ridges and mountains where a Blizzard Warning is in effect through Monday afternoon.

It will be unseasonably cold for this time of the year with temperatures struggling into the mid-20s on Monday. High temperatures will stay in the 20s much of the week, running 10-20 degrees below normal. Low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday night will fall into the single digits in much of the area with wind chills below zero early Tuesday morning. A cold weather advisory has been issued for many areas north of Allegheny County and in the mountains where wind chills could drop to as cold as -15 degrees late Monday night.

