PITTSBURGH - Wet roads and sidewalks could refreeze as temperatures hover in the 20's.
A bit more snow may fall in areas mainly from Allegheny south to along I-70. Just a coating is possible and these snow showers will move through very quickly.
High temperatures this week will be near the average in the mid-30s with dry weather and partly cloudy conditions through midweek.
Severe Weather Team 11 has been tracking this snow maker for nearly a week, and as expected the heaviest snow totals are coming in south of Pittsburgh where folks are reporting 4 to 6 inches.
Most locations received 1 to 3 inches, and many spots are right in the middle of that range with 2 inches.
