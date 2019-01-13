  • Snow blankets Pittsburgh region, dry weather to start the week

    PITTSBURGH - Wet roads and sidewalks could refreeze as temperatures hover in the 20's. 

    A bit more snow may fall in areas mainly from Allegheny south to along I-70. Just a coating is possible and these snow showers will move through very quickly. 

    High temperatures this week will be near the average in the mid-30s with dry weather and partly cloudy conditions through midweek.

    Severe Weather Team 11 has been tracking this snow maker for nearly a week, and as expected the heaviest snow totals are coming in south of Pittsburgh where folks are reporting 4 to 6 inches.

    Most locations received 1 to 3 inches, and many spots are right in the middle of that range with 2 inches. 

