PITTSBURGH - Watch for a few slick spots Friday, as a weak system brings snow into the area after the morning commute.
Temperatures will start below freezing, so snow could cause icy spots-especially from Pittsburgh south and east. Because snow will fall during the daytime, most of it will melt-but, there could be some slushy accumulation or a light coating locally. Up to an inch is possible in the mountains.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Temperatures will climb above freezing by the afternoon commute, and this will be the beginning of a warming trend that will last through the weekend.
Look for highs in the 40s Saturday and near 60 Sunday. Most of the daylight hours will be dry with a system bringing rain to the area from Saturday evening through mid-morning Sunday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}