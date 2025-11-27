Snow could hit northern Pennsylvania communities on Thanksgiving, following days

While snow won’t impact most of us greatly over the next few days, areas just off to our north will be.

Initial snow bands will stay closer to Erie tonight and early on Thanksgiving.

As southwesterly winds turn more westerly, that will allow those bands to sneak a little further south...eventually along the I-80 corridor by Thursday night.

Those traveling north toward Erie or Buffalo should be especially cautious over the next few days as localized amounts of over a foot are possible.

A few inches of snow could fall over our northern tier areas...mainly affecting parts of Venango, Clarion, Forest, and perhaps northern sections of Butler county by Friday morning.

Pittsburgh will see little to no snow stick during this event. We still have not seen any measurable snow this season...which has not happened this late into November since 2017. Our average first snowfall occurs on November 14th...which now puts us almost two weeks past due!

