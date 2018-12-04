PITTSBURGH - Wet roads and sidewalks could be icy early Tuesday as temperatures fall below freezing.
Snow showers will wind down before sunrise, but lows in the upper 20s could set the stage for slick spots on untreated surfaces.
Wind chills will also have an impact at the bus stop Tuesday morning, so make sure the kids have extra layers, hats and gloves before they head out.
This round of wintry weather is the first of several systems that will keep us locked in the cold with snow showers off and on.
High temperatures will struggle into the mid-30s the next couple of days, with occasional snow flurries and light snow showers through Thursday.
