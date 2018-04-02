Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the area overnight, with most of the snow sticking to grass, trees and cars.
Winter weather advisories and warnings are set to expire at 10 a.m. Monday. Some of the alerts will be canceled early.
We’re tracking road conditions and when the snow moves out of your area -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
Some roads have snow on them. Many have areas of slush and ice that will slow Monday’s morning commute.
Snow will be gone from the area by sunrise.
A bit of sunshine will help push temperatures into the 40s Monday, allowing much of the snow to melt.
