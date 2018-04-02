Several inches of snow fell across much of the area overnight, with most of the snow sticking to grass, trees and cars.
Winter weather advisories and warnings have been canceled.
Some roads have snow on them. Many have areas of slush and ice that will slow Monday’s morning commute.
A bit of sunshine will help push temperatures into the 40s Monday, allowing much of the snow to melt.
