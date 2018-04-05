Snow flurries and frigid April wind chills started the day Thursday.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Temperatures were in the 20s this Thursday morning. Wind chills were in the teens.
Snow flurries will come to an end through the morning hours, except along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor where on and off snow showers will hang on into the afternoon.
Temperatures will struggle into the 40s during the day.
A weak wave will bring a quick shot of very light snow early Friday morning, with rain showers overtaking the area late Friday morning and Friday afternoon.
The rain will change to snow Friday night before coming to an end early Saturday.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 dead after shooting, police incident in Ohio Township
- Bomb squad investigates FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park
- PHOTOS: Allentown drug bust results in 13 arrests
- VIDEO: Man hit and killed on McKnight Road
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}