Snow flurries possible later today, temperatures spending the day in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — Our one-day spring break is over... for now. Temperatures will spend most of the day Wednesday in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. A few snow flurries or snow showers are possible later in the day and at night.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana counties along with eastern Monongalia, Preston and western portions of Garrett counties in WV & MD. Freezing drizzle is possible along with snowfall will create slick and potentially hazardous roads, bridges and overpasses in these areas.

Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 40s as we head into the weekend with a chance for rain showers returning Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group