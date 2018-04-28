A cool, damp weekend is ahead.
Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will move through the area this evening. Any storm can produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Colder air spills into the area Saturday, along with on and off rain showers through early afternoon.
High temperatures will struggle to get into the 50s.
A few snow showers are possible early Sunday as the system moves out.
