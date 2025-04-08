Snow flurries today, feeling like January instead of April

PITTSBURGH — You’ll want to have the heavier coat today, as it will feel more like the middle of January instead of the first part of April.

Wind chills early in the day Tuesday will be in the teens. Highs Tuesday will be stuck in the upper 30s. There will be some flurries from time to time, but nothing will stick. Skies will break for some sun from time to time, too.

We’ll push back into the 40s Wednesday and into the 50s Thursday.

