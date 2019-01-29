PITTSBURGH - After a chilly day with sunshine, temperatures will plummet to the mid-20s by Tuesday morning. Expect rain and snow to move in late tonight and transition to all snow by 3:30 a.m. - 4 a.m. There may be some slick spots on untreated surfaces as snow falls throughout the early morning. Winds will be strong so expect wind chills in the teens and low 20s by sunrise.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest forecast updates.
Related Headlines
Scattered snow showers will continue through the day Tuesday with temperatures falling throughout the day. Snowfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in Pittsburgh with locally higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches well north and east through Tuesday night.
Frigid start to your day. We’re tracking when the coldest air of the season arrives for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Arctic air will move in behind a series of cold fronts, setting the stage for bitterly cold air. Wind chills will dip to -10 to -20 by Wednesday morning as air temperatures plummet to the single digits.
11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
The coldest air so far this season rushes in Tuesday night and stays with us into Friday. Wind chills will be well below zero Wednesday and Thursday with record low temperatures likely by Thursday morning. Thursday's record low is -3 degrees set in 1971.
Is the polar vortex to blame for Arctic blast moving in?
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}