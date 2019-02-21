PITTSBURGH - Roads are still wet from Wednesday's precipitation as overnight temperatures pushed into the 40s, allowing snow to start melting across the area.
Watch for slushy patches on rural roads and side streets.
Clouds will slowly decrease through the day, with temperatures rebounding into the lower 40s.
Generally dry weather will stay with us through Friday before rain showers move back in for the weekend.
On and off rain will be with us Saturday and Sunday, with most areas seeing a half inch or less of rain total.
Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs reaching into the lower 50s.
