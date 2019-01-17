0 Snow moving in Thursday ahead of 3rd wintry system this week

PITTSBURGH - Watch for a few icy spots Thursday morning as temperatures start the day in the 20s.

The next in a series of winter systems will move in for Thursday afternoon, bringing several hours of snow. Snow will mix with rain in parts of the area, especially south of Pittsburgh.

We're updating the timing of today's wintry system as we continue to track a weekend storm heading our way -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

Snow will fall during the evening commute, so expect delays as roads will become snow-covered if not treated.

Pittsburgh will see around 1 inch of snow, with areas north and east picking up 1 to 2 inches.

Icy spots will be possible early Friday.

Severe Weather Team 11 is still tracking a bigger system that will move in this weekend.

Right now, it looks to begin as either snow or a wintry mix Saturday in Pittsburgh. Areas north of the city look to be mostly snow.

A changeover to all snow is forecast late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning as arctic air builds in.

Severe Weather Team 11 is still tracking where the rain/snow line will set up. What is known is that areas north of Pittsburgh will have a better chance of high snow totals, but things will likely change as we analyze the model data in the days ahead. It's still possible that Pittsburgh sees high totals as well.

STORY: Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm

The storm system still has to track onto the West Coast and then across the entire U.S. Severe Weather Team 11 will get better model data as the storm moves over land.

