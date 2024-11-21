Snow showers to break out Thursday for first time this winter

PITTSBURGH — Much colder air will lock into place the next couple of days giving much of the area an early taste of winter weather.

Highs will only make it to the upper 30s around 40 degrees both Thursday and Friday. Winds will keep us feeling colder, gusts could reach 20-30 mph and up to 40 mph in the ridges and mountains for the end of the week.

Spotty snow showers will break out today with snow becoming more widespread and a bit steadier very late tonight and Friday morning. There will be some sticking of snow in the Pittsburgh area with several inches of snow likely in the moutanins through Friday night. Winter Weather Alerts have been issued for the mountains.

