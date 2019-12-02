PITTSBURGH - The ground will still be warm but any bursts of heavy snow may make conditions slick. Visibility will be reduced in the heaviest snow showers.
Snow showers will mix with rain showers through the day on Monday and end as snow showers for many late Monday night. The wind will also pick up with gusts occasionally up to 30 mph.
Minor snow accumulations are expected for parts of our area of a half inch or less with much falling on grassy or elevated surfaces. Eastern counties look to see more snow with as much as 1 to 3 inches from Uniontown north to near Latrobe or Ligonier.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the ridges where 2 to 4 inches may fall with isolated higher totals of 5 inches in the highest elevations.
Snow will end late tonight for many with snow continuing in the ridges through early Tuesday morning.
