PITTSBURGH - Snow showers will continue to taper off as we head through the afternoon. It will stay windy, with gusts to 30 mph at times, which will make it feel like the teens.
Check on your neighbors and pets as this cold weather continues. Tonight, it will be cloudy with lows in the low 20s with less wind.
Thursday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and light winds. Highs will reach the mid-30s.
We're tracking another weather system that may bring a wintry mix to the area late Thursday night into Friday morning and then showers through the day Friday.
