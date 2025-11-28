Snow showers continue through Black Friday morning

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers continue this morning for areas north of Route 422. Up to a few inches of additional snow are possible along I-80, although icy spots are possible even closer to Pittsburgh after yesterday’s snow showers.

It will stay cold and breezy if not windy much of the day with wind chills only recovering into the mid-20s this afternoon.

Most of the snow bands will wrap up this evening with winds settling into Saturday. The next system will move in late Saturday night, bringing an additional period of light steady snow before transitioning to rain by late Sunday morning.

The colder pattern is here to stay with yet another area of low pressure that could bring us heavier snow early Tuesday. Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest updates on this busy forecast.

