PITTSBURGH - A few snow showers will continue through Thursday night with only minor accumulation expected. Most areas will see an additional half-inch or less.
Expect a few icy spots on untreated surfaces as temperatures drop to the mid-teens tonight.
Related Headlines
Wind chills will dip to the single digits for most Friday morning with some wind chills below zero. We'll have several days of pesky snow showers but the cold will stick around.
The Mon Wharf will be closed on Friday due to a Flood Advisory. All car parked there must be moved by 7 p.m. or risk being towed, according to the Pittsburgh Parking Authority.
Stay with our team of meteorologists for the latest on this active, changing forecast and the impacts it will have on your area.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}