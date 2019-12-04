A snow band will persist through the afternoon, with low visibility expected at times.
Temperatures will make it to the mid to upper 30s, but wind chills will remain in the 20s today.
Another round of snow showers and a wintry mix are possible at times this afternoon. Coating up to around an inch of snow possible through tonight with higher amounts expected in the ridges and mountains, watch for slick spots especially after sunset.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at Noon today until 9 AM Thursday in the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties. They could see 1"-3" and isolated higher totals are possible especially father east in the mountains around 3"-7".
A few flurries are lingering into Thursday morning, otherwise expect a mix of clouds and some sun but still breezy and cold.
