PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will slowly fall into the 20s during the day Wednesday, with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts making it feel like it's in the teens.
Snow showers will become more numerous through the day.
Some sticking snow is possible into the afternoon, with a better chance of snow starting to accumulate on untreated roads later in the afternoon and at night as temperatures fall and bands of snow showers pick up.
An inch or so of snow is possible in Pittsburgh by Thursday morning, with higher amounts possible in the favorable lake effect areas north of Route 422 and in the mountains.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains until noon Thursday, where 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible by Thursday afternoon.
Heavy coats will be in order the rest of the week.
