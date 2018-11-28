0 Snow showers, icy spots possible as wind chills drop to single digits

Wind chills will dip into the single digits to low teens Wednesday morning as day No. 2 of the arctic chill continues.

Kids will need extra layers, hats and gloves at the bus stop, and they'll need to watch for a few icy spots along the way.

We'll continue to see snow showers today as long as we keep a west or a west, northwest wind.

Winds will gust to 30 mph making for blowing snow and reduced visibility in spots. Any untreated roads could be slick Wednesday morning and throughout the day.

Most areas are forecast to see an inch of snow or less through tonight.

Wind chills will be in the teens through the day so make sure to wear your winter coats! Check on neighbors and pets as this cold weather continues.

Tonight the snow will end and we'll be cloudy with lows in the low 20s with less wind.

Check on neighbors who may struggle keeping their homes warm and don't forget the pets.

Bring them indoors, and keep an eye on their paws after walking, as snow, ice and rock salt can aggravate them.

The exact location of where lake-effect snow showers set up is hard to pin down, so stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system.

