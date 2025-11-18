Snow showers mixing with rain this morning before changing to all rain showers this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Be ready for a cold rain for much of the area today.

Our next weather maker arrives this morning with a chance for snow showers mixing with rain showers and then changing to all rain showers by the afternoon. No major road issues are expected as temperatures should be several degrees above freezing when the mixed precipitation arrives. A few spots in Beaver and Lawrence county could see a few icy patches early.

Temperatures will moderate the next few days with highs pushing back into the 50s to close out the work week. Thursday will be dry but cloudy. Friday will see on and off showers throughout the day.

