PITTSBURGH - Spring is on the calendar, but snow in the forecast Friday. Colder temperatures will set the stage for light snow-beginning before sunrise, and continuing off and on through the day.
A few slick spots will be possible during the morning commute, however temperatures will be marginal for much accumulation on roads and sidewalks. Roads could become slushy during heavier bursts of snow.
There may be up to .5" or less on grassy areas, and a couple of inches possible in the higher elevations.
Snow showers will mix with rain at times, especially after lunch.
Winds will also pick up through the day, with gusts as high as 25 mph to 30 mph at times. The combination of the wind, and the colder temperatures will make it "feel" more like the teens by Friday night.
