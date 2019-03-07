PITTSBURGH - Another quick shot of light snow started the day Thursday, especially north and east of the city of Pittsburgh.
Snow showers continue moving through the area into the afternoon. A little afternoon sunshine will get temperatures close to 30 degrees.
Snow showers still moving through. Ohhhhh March, you silly little fool you. pic.twitter.com/h0THqWePb9— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) March 7, 2019
Light snow could also disrupt your plans Friday. A southern system will press light snow into the area Friday morning, then off and on through the day.
The best chance for snow is from Pittsburgh and Indiana on south. Up to an inch is possible in the mountains, with most other areas only seeing a light coating.
We'll finally turn the thermostat up this weekend, with high temperatures in the 40s Saturday and near 60 Sunday. Most of the daylight hours will be dry, with a system bringing rain to the area from Saturday evening through mid-morning Sunday.
