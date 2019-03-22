PITTSBURGH - Spring is on the calendar, but snow is in the forecast Friday.
Colder temperatures will set the stage for snow showers during the day Friday and into the evening.
Snow will mix with or change to rain in many areas from Pittsburgh south during the day.
A few heavier bursts of snow could coat grassy areas.
With snow falling during the daylight hours, most roads will only get wet. An inch or two of slushy accumulation is likely in the mountains.
Winds will also pick up through the day, with gusts to 40 mph at times. The combination of the wind, and the colder temperatures will make it “feel” more like the teens by Friday night.
