Snow showers possible Monday

PITTSBURGH — Make sure you have the heavier coat as you get going on Monday.

Clouds will increase through the morning hours, isolated snow showers are possible at times, highs will be in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.

Scattered snow showers will become more numerous late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. A coating is possible in many areas with an inch or two possible in the mountains and north along I-80.

Tuesday morning will be another cold start with wind chills in the teens once again. A few isolated snow showers mixing with rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, still very chilly highs around 40 degrees. Windy Wednesday and highs will stay in the 40s for the remainder of the work week.

