Snow showers possible throughout the day, steadiest snow later in the evening

PITTSBURGH — It’s another very cold morning with wind chills in the single digits to lower teens. Temperatures will rise closer to freezing this afternoon thanks to a southwest breeze, but wind chills will stay in the low to mid 20s.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible throughout the day, but the steadiest snow is expected after 8pm tonight ahead of an advancing system. Light, steady snow is expected overnight before breaking up into snow showers Saturday morning. 1 to 2 inches of snow can be expected for most of us, although amounts can exceed 3″ as you head into the mountains and areas along I-80, particularly over Clarion, Jefferson, and Forest counties.

Off and on showers will continue Saturday although temperatures will climb above freezing by the afternoon, which should help road conditions. Colder air marches back in Saturday night with the next blast of Arctic air coming Monday. Air temperatures by Monday night could drop to zero in some neighborhoods with widespread wind chills as cold as -10!

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group