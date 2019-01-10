PITTSBURGH - Single-digit wind chills and scattered snow showers will start the day Thursday.
Scattered snow showers will continue Thursday with a coating to around 1 inch possible in Pittsburgh.
Related Headlines
Watch for icy spots on untreated sidewalks and surfaces.
Lake effect bands of snow will mean more snow near Interstate 80 and in the ridges, where a few inches of additional snow is possible.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
There will be a brief break in the snow showers later Thursday and Friday, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of another winter storm moving in for the weekend.
It's too early to talk snow totals, but based on the latest data, snow could disrupt your plans Saturday and part of the day Sunday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}