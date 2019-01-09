PITTSBURGH - Hello, winter! Don't forget the winter coat, hat and gloves before you head out early Wednesday.
Strong winds will usher in a 30-degree drop in temperatures with wind chills in the teens for your walk to the bus stop.
Stephen Cropper is tracking when the rain will change to snow, and a huge drop in temperatures, for 11 at 11.
You may need an ice scraper too. Scattered snow showers could leave a coating of ice on your car's windshield, and there could be a few slick spots on the roads too.
Around Pittsburgh, there could be a coating to less than 1 inch of snow with a couple of inches possible north and east.
The winter chill will set in for the rest of the week, with high temperatures struggling to crack the freezing mark.
Earlier today, strong winds caused the awning of a Sunoco gas station to collapse in Monroeville.
Winds also took down a large tree on Hookstown Grade Road in Moon Township.
The wind took down this tree on Hookstown Grade Rd in Moon Township. The homeowner says he planted the tree 45 years ago. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/QYDYgXdeIf— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) January 9, 2019
