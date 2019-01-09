  • Snow showers, temperatures plummeting into Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Hello, winter! Don't forget the winter coat, hat and gloves before you head out early Wednesday.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Related Headlines

    Strong winds will usher in a 30-degree drop in temperatures with wind chills in the teens for your walk to the bus stop.

    Stephen Cropper is tracking when the rain will change to snow, and a huge drop in temperatures, for 11 at 11.

    You may need an ice scraper too. Scattered snow showers could leave a coating of ice on your car's windshield, and there could be a few slick spots on the roads too.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    Around Pittsburgh, there could be a coating to less than 1 inch of snow with a couple of inches possible north and east.

    The winter chill will set in for the rest of the week, with high temperatures struggling to crack the freezing mark. 

    Earlier today, strong winds caused the awning of a Sunoco gas station to collapse in Monroeville.

    The awning of the Sunoco gas station on Haymaker Road in Monroeville collapsed on Jan. 8, 2019 trapping at least one car.
    Credit: JJ Kozubal

    Winds also took down a large tree on Hookstown Grade Road in Moon Township.

    Our team of meteorologists will be closely watching this system for any changes -- stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for hour-by-hour updates on air, on WPXI.com and with the free Severe Weather Team 11 app

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories