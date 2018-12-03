PITTSBURGH - There will be gusty winds and much colder temperatures to start the week.
Winds will gust 30 mph or more to start the day Monday as colder air pours into the region. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees much of the day.
Rain showers will break out late in the morning across the area, with snow showers mixing in with the rain during the afternoon.
Snow showers could create some icy spots across the area Monday night before tapering to just a few flurries after midnight.
High temperatures after Monday will only be in the 30s the rest of the week, with a few waves of snow flurries and snow showers from time to time.
