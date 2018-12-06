PITTSBURGH - Snow showers will arrive for the evening commute.
Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulation through tonight although isolated higher totals of up to two inches are possible north of the Pittsburgh area.
Snow showers to move in for evening commute
Temperatures have fallen into the mid-20s Thursday morning and could lead to a few slick spots, especially on untreated roads.
Areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are expected as winds gust to 25 and 30 mph. Use caution while driving.
Initially, snow may melt as temperatures will be above freezing. However, heavier bursts could lead to some light accumulation on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, as they cool quicker.
