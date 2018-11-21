PITTSBURGH - Arctic air will trigger the threat of snow showers Wednesday, with a quick coating possible.
A few intense bursts of snow-called snow squalls-could bring fast changing road conditions, especially during the afternoon commute.
Temperatures will be warm enough for most snow to melt, but if snow falls fast enough, it could reduce visibility and create icy spots on untreated surfaces.
Blustery and colder conditions will move in late day, leading to some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season.
Morning lows on Thanksgiving will start out in the teens and then struggle to get out of the 20s. Layer up!!
