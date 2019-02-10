PITTSBURGH - A flood advisory remains in effect for the Ohio River in Allegheny County until further notice.
The Mon Wharf will be closed again on Monday until further notice, the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh announced Sunday.
Related Headlines
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday morning at 11 a.m. for Mercer, Clarion, Venango and Indiana counties.
Meteorologist Kevin Benson continues to track the complicated system and will have an updated forecast on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
We are tracking snow, freezing rain, a mix of rain & snow & widespread rain including stronger downpours. Check in with Severe Weather Center 11 tonight at 6 & 11 pm #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/CG0lmoaLIm— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) February 10, 2019
Cold air will push lows overnight to around 10 degrees by early Sunday morning. The wind will be light to calm, limiting any wind chill.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a complicated southern system that is currently forecast to push light snow into the area around sunset Sunday. Based on the most recent data, light snow will continue into Monday morning.
Snow may complicate the morning commute Monday, and cold road temperatures will allow even just a coating of snow to create icy spots. Recent heavy rain has washed away any residual ice treatment left on roads and sidewalks, so plan now for possible delays.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Snow will mix with and change to rain in southern counties, limiting snow amounts. A wintry mix and straight snow will persist in northern locations, allowing for higher snow amounts there through Monday afternoon.
As always, this forecast will change as the system develops and moves closer to our area through the weekend. Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates, and check back often for the latest on Channel 11 News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}