  • Snow sticking in parts of area Tuesday morning

    Updated:

    Get ready for a temperature roller coaster the next few days, with shots of cold air stirring up spring snow showers Tuesday. 

    We’re tracking where you’ll see the heaviest bands of snow heading into the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    There will be a few snow showers during the morning commute. Snow is sticking in parts of the area, creating the potential for some slick spots on roads.

    Widespread travel problems aren't expected.

    Wind chills are expected to fall into the low to mid 20s early Tuesday.

    Several days of temperatures in the 70s and 80s have warmed the ground, so most of the snow will melt. A coating of snow could accumulate on grassy areas through Tuesday morning. 

    We'll get a break between systems on Wednesday, but more chilly air will move in as we reach the end of the week.  

