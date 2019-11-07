PITTSBURGH - Thursday will be messy, with a cold rain changing to snow by Thursday night.
Temperatures will hover in the 40s through the day, then fall below freezing after sunset.
Some areas will see light accumulating snow on grassy areas, but most of the snow in the Pittsburgh area will melt.
Wet roads and sidewalks will freeze if not treated as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.
Kids will need the extra layers at the bus stop Friday, with wind chills crashing into the teens.
