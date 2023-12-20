Weather

Snow will melt after frosty start to Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Snow will melt away fairly quickly today after a very frosty start.

Tons of sunshine will shoot temperatures up from near 20 degrees Wednesday morning into the lower 40s by mid afternoon.

Dry weather will stay with us Thursday and Friday as high temperatures creep into the mid 40s.

Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak system that may bring a few showers to start the weekend. Right now, spotty showers are in the forecast Satuarday with dry weather back for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the 50s on Christmas Day.

