Snow will slow Friday morning commute

PITTSBURGH - Snow will slow your morning commute Friday. A southern storm will push snow into the area before sunrise, with snow continuing through early afternoon.
Ground temperatures will be cold enough that snow will stick to untreated surfaces, creating icy spots on roads, sidewalks and driveways.
The heaviest snow will fall south of I-70, where as much as 3 to 5 inches will be possible.
Around Pittsburgh, you may still need a shovel rather than a broom as 1 to 3 (inches) falls. Less snow will fall north of Pittsburgh, but a coating could still cause slick spots.
This storm could track a little more north or south which could change how much snow you'll see.
